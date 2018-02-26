Topmodel en paardenliefhebber Matt Harnacke verhuist naar Nederland

Harnacke rijdt dressuur, ongeveer vergelijkbaar met Z-niveau hier en liet vorig jaar in een interview met Bitmagazine weten ook te willen gaan springen.

Model

Op zijn zestiende werd Harnacke al eens gepolst hoe hij het zou vinden om model te worden en kort daarna werd hij opnieuw aangesproken door een scout tijdens een paardenwedstrijd. “Ik was net klaar met school en wist eigenlijk niet zo goed wat ik wilde gaan doen. Ik werkte in die tijd voor een stal en was op een concours. Inderdaad een beetje een vreemde plaats om ontdekt te worden. Het overkwam me gewoon.”

FEI.tv

De Italiaanse Australiër is inmiddels een vast gegeven in modebladen en op de catwalk, waar hij onder andere Dolce & Gabbana en Armani showt. Door zijn modellenwerk is Harnacke wereldberoemd geworden. Dat brengt hem op allerlei leuke plekken. Hij is gevraagd filmpjes te maken voor FEI TV, was bij het CHIO in Rotterdam en bracht eind vorig jaar een bezoek aan de stallen van de Duitse springruiter Ludger Beerbaum, waar hij een springles volgde.

Bron: Bitmagazine/Instagram