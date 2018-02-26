Topmodel en paardenliefhebber Matt Harnacke verhuist naar Nederland

Harnacke rijdt dressuur, ongeveer vergelijkbaar met Z-niveau hier en liet vorig jaar in een interview met Bitmagazine weten ook te willen gaan springen.
Model
Op zijn zestiende werd Harnacke al eens gepolst hoe hij het zou vinden om model te worden en kort daarna werd hij opnieuw aangesproken door een scout tijdens een paardenwedstrijd. “Ik was net klaar met school en wist eigenlijk niet zo goed wat ik wilde gaan doen. Ik werkte in die tijd voor een stal en was op een concours. Inderdaad een beetje een vreemde plaats om ontdekt te worden. Het overkwam me gewoon.”
FEI.tv
De Italiaanse Australiër is inmiddels een vast gegeven in modebladen en op de catwalk, waar hij onder andere Dolce & Gabbana en Armani showt. Door zijn modellenwerk is Harnacke wereldberoemd geworden. Dat brengt hem op allerlei leuke plekken. Hij is gevraagd filmpjes te maken voor FEI TV, was bij het CHIO in Rotterdam en bracht eind vorig jaar een bezoek aan de stallen van de Duitse springruiter Ludger Beerbaum, waar hij een springles volgde.
❗️NEWS❗️ It’s finally time to tell you guys my big news. I am moving to live in the Netherlands… AND I’m flying Chase with me as well!!! It’s been months of planning but I have now found @equine_freight who I have entrusted to take care of Chase whilst he flys for 23 hours (from Australia) all the way across the world with me. If everything goes to plan in as little as 2 months we will be making the big move, I have a LOT more to share about the journey and certain things that will be happening but something big is coming 🙌🏻💪🏻 I couldn’t be more excited for the future… and something tells me Chase and I will be seeing a lot of you around Europe 😉I couldn’t be more grateful to have found @equine_freight I can finally make a confident decision knowing my horse is in the best possible hands. So I want to know, are you from Europe? or do you live in the Netherlands… because Chase and I are coming 🌍✈️
Bron: Bitmagazine/Instagram