LIVE: Zeven tuigpaardhengsten door, vier naar kampioenskeuring Liveblog

Foto: Paardenkrant-Horses.nl

Geen KWPN hengstenkeuring zonder de tuigpaarden. Daarom ook een liveblog van de tweede bezichtiging van de tuigpaardhengsten. Zeven tuigpaardhengsten werden aangewezen en vier werden er uitgenodigd voor de kampioenskeuring, die om 17.00 uur op het programma staat. Drie van de doorverwezen hengsten hebben Manno in de moederlijn en Eebert leverde twee zonen, die aangewezen werden.

Groep 1

720 Cizandro x Manno AANGEWEZEN
675 Atleet x Manno AANGEWEZEN + KK
676 Black Challenger x Manno 2e bez.
678 Bocellie x Unieko AANGEWEZEN + KK
686 Delviro HBC x Marvel 2e bez.
687 Dondersteen W x Albert 2e bez.
691 Dylano x Atleet 2e bez.
693 Eclipse Flash Dance x Tendens HBC 2e bez.

Groep 2

697 Eebert x Manno AANGEWEZEN + KK
698 Eebert x Patijn AANGEWEZEN 
702 Emilano x Jonker 2e bez.
709 Fantijn x Vaandrager HBC AANGEWEZEN + KK
712 Fantijn x Waldemar 2e bez.
714 Manno x Jonker AANGEWEZEN 
716 Plain’s Liberator x Unieko 2e bez.
717 Plain’s Liberator x Manno 2e bez.
719 Urgent x Sire 2e bez.

Bron: Paardenkrant-Horses.nl

Reageer
Discussie zien we graag op Horses, maar wel met respect voor elkaar. Wij vragen daarom om onder volledige naam te reageren. Reacties zonder naamsvermelding kunnen zonder opgave van reden worden verwijderd. Om de toegankelijkheid en leesbaarheid van de discussie te bevorderen geldt een maximale reactielengte van 250 woorden. Lees hier alle voorwaarden.