Groep 1
|720
|Cizandro x Manno
|AANGEWEZEN
|675
|Atleet x Manno
|AANGEWEZEN + KK
|676
|Black Challenger x Manno
|2e bez.
|678
|Bocellie x Unieko
|AANGEWEZEN + KK
|686
|Delviro HBC x Marvel
|2e bez.
|687
|Dondersteen W x Albert
|2e bez.
|691
|Dylano x Atleet
|2e bez.
|693
|Eclipse Flash Dance x Tendens HBC
|2e bez.
Groep 2
|697
|Eebert x Manno
|AANGEWEZEN + KK
|698
|Eebert x Patijn
|AANGEWEZEN
|702
|Emilano x Jonker
|2e bez.
|709
|Fantijn x Vaandrager HBC
|AANGEWEZEN + KK
|712
|Fantijn x Waldemar
|2e bez.
|714
|Manno x Jonker
|AANGEWEZEN
|716
|Plain’s Liberator x Unieko
|2e bez.
|717
|Plain’s Liberator x Manno
|2e bez.
|719
|Urgent x Sire
|2e bez.
Bron: Paardenkrant-Horses.nl