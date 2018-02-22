Simone Pearce start op CDI Herning ondanks gebroken hand

Op haar instragram pagina laat ze weten dat het niet de beste timing is. Over twee weken staat namelijk CDI Herning op de planning waar ze vijf paarden wilt uitbrengen. Over een week zal de arts opnieuw onderzoek doen en hoopt Pearce groen licht te krijgen om weer een aantal paarden te rijden.
Sadly yesterday afternoon I had a fall and broke my arm and hand in three places 😢😞🙈 its not the best timing with me having 5 wonderful horses fit and ready to compete at herning cdi in two weeks: in the cdi gp, danish young horse championships, stallion show and licensing 😢😢 but thankfully they are good clean breaks and I have negotiated with doctor for a re examination in 7 days and if given the all clear I can ride a small amount very carefully at herning and build up again to more strenuous riding after that… so please guys keep your fingers crossed for a miraculous recovery 💖😞🐴🌟💖 #sadgirl #injury #worsttiming #riderslife #toughlife #dressage #nevergiveup
Bron: Instagram Simone Pearce