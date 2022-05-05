Van Hall Larenstein zoekt professor Sustainable Equestrianism

Van Hall Larenstein University of Applied Sciences is op zoek naar een professor Sustanaible Equestrianism. Bekijk de vacature (in het Engels) hieronder.

Who we are

Van Hall Larenstein University of Applied Sciences is an international green research institute with over 4,500 students that combines education, provided by passionate experts, with practical research in the various applied research groups from the locations in Leeuwarden and Velp. We are the most sustainable university of applied sciences in the Netherlands and we are proud of it! Our goal is to make sustainability a reality. We train innovative and practical professionals who make a meaningful contribution to a better world — both within our borders and beyond.

Introduction

The new professorship “Sustainable Equestrianism” addresses the sustainability aspects of keeping and riding horses. Thereby, the professorship has a special focus on increasing the functional longevity of horses and on improving sustainable horse keeping. The main goal of the professorship is to execute research in order to improve practical performance in the equestrian sector and educate students in applied research. However, the professorship is also developed to professionalize our teachers, to improve and update our educational material, and to strengthen the network of our applied university in the equine sector, research and education.

The focus on functional longevity is chosen to improve the welfare, management and workload of sports and leisure horses. Nowadays, the sustainable and societal perspective is also a critical issue in equestrianism. The longevity of horses is an economical and ethical issue. The horse industry is obliged to make it possible for them to do their “work” as long and healthy as possible, and thereby maximizing functional longevity. Within horse keeping there are several ways to improve welfare, maximize sustainability and minimize the carbon footprint. Focus areas within this professorship should be breeding for health, optimizing rearing and housing conditions, injury prevention via optimized training methods, nutrition, and grass/feed production.

Do you want to know more about this interesting position? You can view the full vacancy here.

Solliciteren kan direct via deze link