Winnend debuut Cathrine Dufour met Vamos Amigos in GP

I’M SO PROUD ♥. Vamos did his very first GP today only 8yo, and boy he tried his heart out. 73.8% and a win. What a horse, gosh!!!. Hilus delivered a top test again scoring 74% and a huge win in today’s PSG. And the best thing was that @pidgleydressage (who owns both Vamos & Hilus) competed her very first PSG too. Only 15yo and placed in today’s PSG. I’m insanely proud of the whole team; groom @mariariis & @pidgleydressage + @lisalee1199 & of course my one and only @rasminelaudrup. And @hellektrolle & M for the support. THANK YOU guys 🙏. #dufourdressage #thirdgphorse #winner #bestteamever