Overzichtspagina CHIO Rotterdam 2024

TeamNL wint Nations Cup Rotterdam 2023. Foto: Arnd Bronkhorst / www.arnd.nl

CHIO Rotterdam 2024 is een bijzondere editie. Niet alleen vanwege het 75-jarige bestaan van het concours, maar ook omdat het de laatste observatie is voor TeamNL richting de Olympische Spelen. En niet alleen voor TeamNL, veel landen gebruiken Rotterdam als laatste meetmoment. Volg alles in woord en beeld op Horses.nl.

Door Rick Helmink

Hoogtepunten programma CHIO Rotterdam 2024

Woensdag 19 juni

14.00 uur: laatste observatie young riders dressuur
14.58 uur: laatste observatie U25 dressuur
16.30 uur: nationale Grand Prix (observatie)

Donderdag 20 juni

07.30 uur: nationale Grand Prix Spécial (observatie)
09.35 uur: CDIO4* Grand Prix (Nations Cup dressuur)

Vrijdag 21 juni

16.00 uur: Longines League of Nations 1e omloop (Nations Cup springen)
19.00 uur: Longines League of Nations 2e omloop (Nations Cup springen)

Zaterdag 22 juni

15.30 uur: CDIO4* Grand Prix Spécial (Nations Cup dressuur)
18.40 uur: CDIO4* Grand Prix kür (Nations Cup dressuur)

Zondag 23 juni

14.30 uur: Grote Prijs

Bron: Horses.nl

