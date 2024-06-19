Overzichtspagina CHIO Rotterdam 2024

CHIO Rotterdam 2024 is een bijzondere editie. Niet alleen vanwege het 75-jarige bestaan van het concours, maar ook omdat het de laatste observatie is voor TeamNL richting de Olympische Spelen. En niet alleen voor TeamNL, veel landen gebruiken Rotterdam als laatste meetmoment. Volg alles in woord en beeld op Horses.nl.
Hoogtepunten programma CHIO Rotterdam 2024
Woensdag 19 juni
14.00 uur: laatste observatie young riders dressuur
14.58 uur: laatste observatie U25 dressuur
16.30 uur: nationale Grand Prix (observatie)
Donderdag 20 juni
07.30 uur: nationale Grand Prix Spécial (observatie)
09.35 uur: CDIO4* Grand Prix (Nations Cup dressuur)
Vrijdag 21 juni
16.00 uur: Longines League of Nations 1e omloop (Nations Cup springen)
19.00 uur: Longines League of Nations 2e omloop (Nations Cup springen)
Zaterdag 22 juni
15.30 uur: CDIO4* Grand Prix Spécial (Nations Cup dressuur)
18.40 uur: CDIO4* Grand Prix kür (Nations Cup dressuur)
Zondag 23 juni
14.30 uur: Grote Prijs
Bron: Horses.nl