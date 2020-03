Maikel van der Vleuten en Edinburgh prijs in Doha

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow starts the LGCT and GCL in Doha! I’ve been preparing well for this new season, so I’m sure my horses and I will do great👍🏻 . #massimoduttiequestrian @madridinmotion #doha #globalchampionsleague #longinesglobalchampionstour @gcl_official @longinesglobalchampionstour #showjumpinghorse