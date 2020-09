Townend stuurt Cillnabradden Evo met pensioen na zege in 4*

View this post on Instagram

Today marked an emotional day as Cillnabradden Evo jumped a great clear cross country to win the CCI4*-S at Burnham Market, in what will be his last event of an impressive career. Gary joined the yard in 2015 and has become a very dear partner over the years. During his career he has amassed 8 international wins across the levels, 20 top 5 international placings as well as setting a record dressage score and finishing 6th at his Badminton debut last year. He’s been quirky to work with but on his day he’s truly been unbeatable and became a short format specialist. It was very important that he finished his career fit and well to enjoy his retirement with his owner Sally-Anne Egginton and to finish on a high with another win felt like a huge bonus. Gary will be greatly missed by everyone on the yard, but big thanks to Sally-Anne for all the happy memories and we wish Gary the very happiest of retirements! Photos thanks to @justmshannah