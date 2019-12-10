Renaissance by Prestige

French saddlery tradition meets technological innovation

Renaissance is a contemporary interpretation of a combination between the invaluable experience of Prestige Italia with one of the most famous French saddlers. An élite product for demanding riders, characterised by French taste in terms of shape and materials, entirely made in Italy.

The name Renaissance reflects a desire to confer a specific connotation upon this project, classic in its method and innovative in its production.

Classic, because it is steeped in the tradition and artisan experience of a French saddler, resulting in a high-end product.

Innovative, because it draws inspiration from Prestige Italia’s expertise and presents itself as a forward-looking technological approach.

Classic and simplicity are the keywords to understand this line.

Our novelty for this line is the Renaissance F2.

Renaissance F2: Deep seat for high performance

The Renaissance F2 is the evolution of the Renaissance F in the sense that it is built on a tree that allows the rider to maintain the same position as they do in the F. The higher, straighter cantle, as well as a wider seat gives the rider greater comfort and stability, still in the respect of the Renaissance philosophy. The shape and projection of the flaps on the F2 are the same of the F model. The F is suitable for riders who prefer a half seat, while the F2 is recommended for riders who prefer to sit in the saddle while riding.

