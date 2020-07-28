Juan Matute Guimon terug in het zadel

De Spaanse Grand Prix-ruiter Juan Matute Guimon is terug in het zadel. De 23-jarige ruiter werd begin mei getroffen door een hersenbloeding.
“Het voelt fantastisch om weer terug te zijn waar ik thuis hoor.Ik voel me zo gezegend om weer mijn passie te delen met mijn familie”, laat Juan Matute Guimon op zijn Instagrampagina zien. Hij publiceert twee foto’s van een interview die hij voert, een filmpje van het uitstappen en een filmpje dat hij piaffeert.
It feels absolutely AMAZING to be back where I belong ❤️ I’m sooo fortunate and I feel blessed for being able to share my passion with my family… thank you mom and dad for bringing out your warrior side and proving to me time and time again that EVERYTHING is possible when you BELIEVE and you have FAITH ❤️👼🏻🙏🏼 I have a message for those of you that are struggling with something within your own life or a family member around you is having a difficult time. BELIEVE in the Lord and have FAITH that EVERYTHING will be alright. The Lord is GOOD and He has a plan for every single one of us 🤗🙏🏼 God bless
Bron: Horses.nl/Instagram