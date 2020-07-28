 Ga naar hoofdinhoud

Juan Matute Guimon terug in het zadel

Juan Matute Guimon Foto: still Instagram

De Spaanse Grand Prix-ruiter Juan Matute Guimon is terug in het zadel. De 23-jarige ruiter werd begin mei getroffen door een hersenbloeding.

Door Rolinde Meursing

“Het voelt fantastisch om weer terug te zijn waar ik thuis hoor.Ik voel me zo gezegend om weer mijn passie te delen met mijn familie”, laat Juan Matute Guimon op zijn Instagrampagina zien. Hij publiceert twee foto’s van een interview die hij voert, een filmpje van het uitstappen en een filmpje dat hij piaffeert.

Bron: Horses.nl/Instagram

