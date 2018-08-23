Geen Tryon voor Arlando door lymfangitis

“We waren goed onderweg naar de Wereldruiterspelen, maar mijn fantastische vriend heeft heel veel pech”, schrijft de amazone op haar Instagram. “Hij kan niet meer gewerkt worden totdat hij weer 100% gezond is. Daardoor zijn we niet in staat deel te nemen aan de WEG. Ik keek er heel erg naar uit om deel uit de maken van het Deense team, maar Arne heeft zoals altijd voorrang en ik wil hem niet pushen.”
Tweede reserve
Vorige week maakte Cathrine Dufour bekend dat haar Atterupgaards Cassidy een kleine blessure had opgelopen in het weiland. Daardoor kwam er een plaats vrij voor Zibrandtsen, maar nu zij ook niet kan starten wordt de tweede reserve ingezet. Dat is Rikke Svane met de Trakehner-hengst Finckenstein TSF. Voor Zibrandtsen is het al het tweede pechgeval dit jaar. Op CHIO Aken moest ze Arlando nog terugtrekken in de Grand Prix Spécial.
For only 1 year ago, today. We were on the silver winning Danish team, at the Europeans Championship. This year we were on our Way to the World Equestrian Games. But my fantastic pal Arlando is so unlucky😭 I’m so sad to tell, that Arne has unfortunately got lymfangitis (an infection in the lymph system of the leg) close to departure for WEG in Tryon. That means, we cant work him, until he’s 100 % recovered. Therefore we wouldn’t be able to participate at WEG. We were really looking forward to be a part of the Danish team again this year. But Arne always has first priority, and we will not push him. We wish everyone at WEG the best of luck and a lot of fun ❤️
