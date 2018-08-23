Geen Tryon voor Arlando door lymfangitis

“We waren goed onderweg naar de Wereldruiterspelen, maar mijn fantastische vriend heeft heel veel pech”, schrijft de amazone op haar Instagram. “Hij kan niet meer gewerkt worden totdat hij weer 100% gezond is. Daardoor zijn we niet in staat deel te nemen aan de WEG. Ik keek er heel erg naar uit om deel uit de maken van het Deense team, maar Arne heeft zoals altijd voorrang en ik wil hem niet pushen.”

Tweede reserve

Vorige week maakte Cathrine Dufour bekend dat haar Atterupgaards Cassidy een kleine blessure had opgelopen in het weiland. Daardoor kwam er een plaats vrij voor Zibrandtsen, maar nu zij ook niet kan starten wordt de tweede reserve ingezet. Dat is Rikke Svane met de Trakehner-hengst Finckenstein TSF. Voor Zibrandtsen is het al het tweede pechgeval dit jaar. Op CHIO Aken moest ze Arlando nog terugtrekken in de Grand Prix Spécial.

Bron: Paardenkrant-Horses.nl