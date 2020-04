Beezie Madden gaat ondanks verkoop Darry Lou nog steeds voor OS in Tokyo

View this post on Instagram

Since our post yesterday, we have received numerous questions about our plans for the future. For those of you who were asking, Beezie and the whole team at JMS are still completely committed to doing the best we can to try to represent our country at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Until we can get back to competing safely, we are staying home on Madden Mountain, focusing on the health and wellbeing of our staff, friends, family, and horses. Our gratitude and thanks to all of those on the frontline in this fight against COVID-19 and our hearts go out to those who've lost someone. We will do our part by staying home to #stopthespread and encourage everyone to do the same. #TeamUSA #WeAreNotDoneYet #AriatAthlete #cavalor #voltairedesign #charlesowenhelmets #freejump #ogilvyequestrian #haygainhaysteamers #hyaluronex #gameready #respondsystems #dyon #veredus #footingfirst Photos by SportFot