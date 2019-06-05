Lauren Hough’s Ohlala met wedstrijdpensioen

Via Instagram maakte Lauren Hough bekend dat ze haar toppaard Ohlala (Orlando x Cardento) met wedstrijdpensioen stuurt. "Aan Ohlala's sportieve carrière is een einde gekomen en ze begint aan een nieuw hoofdstuk in haar leven met de focus op de fokkerij", schrijft de Amerikaanse. De 15-jarige merrie raakte vorig jaar juni geblesseerd.

Vanaf 2012 vormde Lauren Hough een succesvolle combinatie met de Zweedse merrie Ohlala. Zowel in Amerika als in Europa wonnen ze veel, zoals in Calgary, Geneve, La Coruna, Lexington, Londen, Maastricht, Washington, Wellington en Wiesbaden. Ook sprong het paar foutloze rondes voor het Amerikaanse team in Nation Cup wedstrijden. Een van de hoogtepunten was het winnen van team en individueel brons op de Pan Am Games in 2015.

Blessure

Vorig jaar juni liep de 15-jarige Ohlala een blessure op waardoor Lauren Hough de wereldruiterspelen in Tryon miste. De merrie is wel hersteld, “Ze is in goede gezondheid”, aldus Hough, “maar ik denk niet dat ze na haar blessure weer aan de top terug kan komen.”

Ohlala wordt nu ingezet voor de fokkerij.

