Lauren Hough’s Ohlala met wedstrijdpensioen

Via Instagram maakte Lauren Hough bekend dat ze haar toppaard Ohlala (Orlando x Cardento) met wedstrijdpensioen stuurt. "Aan Ohlala's sportieve carrière is een einde gekomen en ze begint aan een nieuw hoofdstuk in haar leven met de focus op de fokkerij", schrijft de Amerikaanse. De 15-jarige merrie raakte vorig jaar juni geblesseerd.
Vanaf 2012 vormde Lauren Hough een succesvolle combinatie met de Zweedse merrie Ohlala. Zowel in Amerika als in Europa wonnen ze veel, zoals in Calgary, Geneve, La Coruna, Lexington, Londen, Maastricht, Washington, Wellington en Wiesbaden. Ook sprong het paar foutloze rondes voor het Amerikaanse team in Nation Cup wedstrijden. Een van de hoogtepunten was het winnen van team en individueel brons op de Pan Am Games in 2015.
Blessure
Vorig jaar juni liep de 15-jarige Ohlala een blessure op waardoor Lauren Hough de wereldruiterspelen in Tryon miste. De merrie is wel hersteld, “Ze is in goede gezondheid”, aldus Hough, “maar ik denk niet dat ze na haar blessure weer aan de top terug kan komen.”
Ohlala wordt nu ingezet voor de fokkerij.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
I would like to announce the end of Ohlala’s sporting career and the beginning of a new chapter of her life to focus on breeding. She is in very good health and very happy, but I just didn’t think that she would make it again to the very top of the sport with her injury from last year. * I would like to take a moment to thank my entire team and her wonderful owners for always allowing me to do what’s best for “Lala”. She has been a horse of a lifetime for me, and this was a difficult decision to come to terms with for me. However, I know in my heart that it’s the best one for her! * Thank you, Lala, for so many amazing victories all across the world… I’m not sure that I will ever replace you, but I hope to carry on your legacy with some beautiful foals! Lala, I know the sport will always remember you as the little mare with the biggest heart ❤️
Bron WOS/Instagram