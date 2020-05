Shane Breens voormalige WEG-paard World Cruise overleden

View this post on Instagram

My dear old friend World Cruise passed away last night aged 25. A life changing horse for me. My proudest day was jumping double clear in my first RDS Dublin Aga Khan Nations Cup. We had so many memorable times competing and being placed in 5* Grand Prix’s around the globe, including the World Equestrian Games in 2006 & European Championships. He had wonderful owners in the Duffy family; Sandra, Vinnie, Samantha, Audrey, Martin, Alex, and Michael. There is not a week that goes by, when schooling my current horses, that I don’t think of Cruise, he will remain firmly in my thoughts. RIP World Cruise. What a horse, goodbye my friend.