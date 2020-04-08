Harry K van Derin Demirsoy met pensioen

De zestienjarige ruin Harry K (v. Equest Carnute) gaat met wedstrijdpensioen, zo vermeldt World of Showjumping op hun website.
Harry werd eerder internationaal uitgebracht door Sören Knudsen. In 2013 nam Demirsoy de teugels van de Knudsen over en boekten mooie successen. Zo wonnen ze in 2016 de World Cup in Doha en de drie sterren Grand Prix van Drammen in 2017. Het duo zat ook in het Turkse Nations Cup team dat in Sopot won in 2014.
De Turkse springruiter Derin Demirsoy is het nieuwste lid van het Carpe Diem Equestrian Team.
Zie hier het bericht dat Derin postte op Instagram:
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
The time has come to retire my dear friend Harry K from the sport. Harry has been not only my best friend but a major part of our family for over 7 years. He has made so many of my dreams come true and helped me build the career that I have today. Harry, the love, the appreciation and the gratitude I have for you is indescribable. I cannot thank you enough for all that you have done for me, my family and my team, both in the ring and on a daily basis. I am confident that you will have the best retirement back in your hometown in Denmark with your old friends. You deserve nothing but the best my champ, my MVP! ❤️ Enjoy your retirement and make some beautiful babies ❤️
Bron: World of Showjumping