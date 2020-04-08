Harry K van Derin Demirsoy met pensioen

De zestienjarige ruin Harry K (v. Equest Carnute) gaat met wedstrijdpensioen, zo vermeldt World of Showjumping op hun website.

Harry werd eerder internationaal uitgebracht door Sören Knudsen. In 2013 nam Demirsoy de teugels van de Knudsen over en boekten mooie successen. Zo wonnen ze in 2016 de World Cup in Doha en de drie sterren Grand Prix van Drammen in 2017. Het duo zat ook in het Turkse Nations Cup team dat in Sopot won in 2014.

De Turkse springruiter Derin Demirsoy is het nieuwste lid van het Carpe Diem Equestrian Team.

Zie hier het bericht dat Derin postte op Instagram:

Bron: World of Showjumping