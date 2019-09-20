Tiffany Fosters Victor met pensioen

Tiffany Foster stuurt haar zeventienjarige KWPN'er Victor (Elmshorn x Grandeur) met pensioen. Op Instagram schrijft de Canadese springamazone: "Victor leerde me hoe ik wedstrijden moest rijden en risico's te nemen, maar bovenal leerde hij me hoe ik beste vrienden met een paard kon worden. Ik zal nooit vergeten wat hij heeft gedaan voor me en ik koester de tien jaar die we samen waren." Met het Canadese team werd het paar vijfde op de Spelen in Londen.
De Elmshorn-zoon Victor werd in 2002 bij L. Koopmans uit Elim geboren uit de Zangersheide merrie Golden Girl. De merrie bracht ook de internationale paarden Topgun (v. Lux) en van Numero Uno Bailando, Especiale en Francis.
Bestemd voor iemand anders
Victor was het eerste paard dat Andy en Carlene Ziegler kochten voor Eric Lamaze om te rijden. Via bemiddeling van Meredith en Markus Beerbaum kwam hij als zevenjarige in 2006 bij Lamaze. Tiffany Foster schrijft op Instagram dat hij eerst voor iemand anders was maar dat ging niet door. Artisan Farms besloot Victor te kopen samen met Torrey Pines Stable van Eric Lamaze.
‘Victor bracht me op eerste Olympische Spelen’
Toen Lamaze naar Europa vertrok voor een serie wedstrijden, kreeg Foster Victor te rijden. Het paard paste Foster zo goed, dat zij hem mocht blijven rijden. Foster: “Victor bracht me de eerste overwinning in de International Ring op Spruce Meadows, mijn eerste Olympische Spelen in Londen, mijn eerste dubbele nul ronde in een Nations Cup voor Canada.”
Op stallen in België
Foster eindigt met: “Ik zal nooit vergeten wat hij heeft gedaan voor me en ik koester de tien jaar die we samen waren. We zullen proberen al die jaren van trouwe dienst terug te betalen door hem de gelukkigste pensionering op onze stallen in België te geven. Dank je wel Victor!”
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Victor was the first horse Andy and Carlene Ziegler ever bought for Eric Lamaze to ride. He was purchased through Meredith and Markus Beerbaum as a 7 year old in 2006. He was meant to be purchased by someone else, but that fell through at the last minute, so Artisan Farms saved the day by stepping up to buy him with @torreypinesstable Eric rode him for the first six months then left him with me to ride while he went to Europe with his more experienced group. Victor and I hit it off right from the start and when we showed up at Spruce Meadows, Eric watched one round and told Andy and Carlene that sometimes a horse and rider were meant to be together and this was one of those times. Andy and Carlene agreed to let me keep the ride, and this was foreshadowing for how the rest of my career would begin to unfold; by Andy, Carlene and Eric giving me the first of many unbelievable opportunities. Victor took me to my first victory in the International Ring at Spruce Meadows, to my first Olympic Games in London, to my first Nations Cup double clear and then on to four more double clear Nations Cup performances for Canada. Those double clears included two at my home show @thunderbirdshowpark and a coveted double clear at the @spruce_meadows Masters. He taught me how to compete and take risks but more importantly, he taught me how to become best friends with a horse. I will never forget what he has done for me and I will always cherish the 10 years we had together. We will try to repay those years of service by giving him the happiest retirement at our farm in Belgium. Thank you to the Zieglers, to Eric, to Caro for taking such great care of him and, above anyone else, THANK YOU TO VICTOR ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @artisanfarms @carleneziegler @torreypinesstable @ericlamaze @carolineholmberg1 @meredith_mb @equestrian_can @eduardofelix8052
Bron Instagram