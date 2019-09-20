Tiffany Fosters Victor met pensioen

Tiffany Foster stuurt haar zeventienjarige KWPN'er Victor (Elmshorn x Grandeur) met pensioen. Op Instagram schrijft de Canadese springamazone: "Victor leerde me hoe ik wedstrijden moest rijden en risico's te nemen, maar bovenal leerde hij me hoe ik beste vrienden met een paard kon worden. Ik zal nooit vergeten wat hij heeft gedaan voor me en ik koester de tien jaar die we samen waren." Met het Canadese team werd het paar vijfde op de Spelen in Londen.

De Elmshorn-zoon Victor werd in 2002 bij L. Koopmans uit Elim geboren uit de Zangersheide merrie Golden Girl. De merrie bracht ook de internationale paarden Topgun (v. Lux) en van Numero Uno Bailando, Especiale en Francis.

Bestemd voor iemand anders

Victor was het eerste paard dat Andy en Carlene Ziegler kochten voor Eric Lamaze om te rijden. Via bemiddeling van Meredith en Markus Beerbaum kwam hij als zevenjarige in 2006 bij Lamaze. Tiffany Foster schrijft op Instagram dat hij eerst voor iemand anders was maar dat ging niet door. Artisan Farms besloot Victor te kopen samen met Torrey Pines Stable van Eric Lamaze.

‘Victor bracht me op eerste Olympische Spelen’

Toen Lamaze naar Europa vertrok voor een serie wedstrijden, kreeg Foster Victor te rijden. Het paard paste Foster zo goed, dat zij hem mocht blijven rijden. Foster: “Victor bracht me de eerste overwinning in de International Ring op Spruce Meadows, mijn eerste Olympische Spelen in Londen, mijn eerste dubbele nul ronde in een Nations Cup voor Canada.”

Op stallen in België

Foster eindigt met: “Ik zal nooit vergeten wat hij heeft gedaan voor me en ik koester de tien jaar die we samen waren. We zullen proberen al die jaren van trouwe dienst terug te betalen door hem de gelukkigste pensionering op onze stallen in België te geven. Dank je wel Victor!”

Bron Instagram