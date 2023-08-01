Britten zonder Explosion W naar EK springen Milaan

Het Britse Olympisch comité heeft de longlist voor het Europees kampioenschap springen in Milaan gepubliceerd. Grote afwezige dit jaar is Explosion W (v. Chacco Blue), die begin juni een blessure opliep tijdens de Rolex Grand Prix in La Baule. Maar ook zonder zijn Olympisch gouden paard is Ben Maher goed vertegenwoordigt: hij staat met drie paarden op de longlist die in totaal uit zeven ruiters bestaat.
De complete longlist bestaat op alfabetische volgorde uit:
- Harry Charles met Ann Thompson’s Aralyn Blue (v. Chacco-Blue) en Casquo Blue (v. Chacco-Blue)
- Tim Gredley met Medoc de Toxandria (v. Der Senaat 111)
- Samuel Hutton met Caramello Company’s Oak Grove’s Laith (v. London)
- Ben Maher met Dallas Vegas Batilly (v. Cap Kennedy), Faltic HB (v. Baltic VDL) en Ginger-Blue (v. Plot Blue)
- Jessica Mendoza met Play (v. Luidam)
- Donald Whitaker met Di Caprio (v. Diarado)
- Joe Whitaker met Hulahupe JR (v. VDL Bubalu)
Bron: britishequestrian