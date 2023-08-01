Britten zonder Explosion W naar EK springen Milaan

Het Britse Olympisch comité heeft de longlist voor het Europees kampioenschap springen in Milaan gepubliceerd. Grote afwezige dit jaar is Explosion W (v. Chacco Blue), die begin juni een blessure opliep tijdens de Rolex Grand Prix in La Baule. Maar ook zonder zijn Olympisch gouden paard is Ben Maher goed vertegenwoordigt: hij staat met drie paarden op de longlist die in totaal uit zeven ruiters bestaat.